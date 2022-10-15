Share:

QUETTA - Former Chief Justice of Baloch­istan High Court (BHC) Jus­tice Noor Muhammad Meskan­zai has been assassinated in the Kharan area of Balochistan, on Friday night, police said.

Police sources said Noor Meskanzai was critically wounded in an armed attack during the Isha prayers, outside the mosque.

Soon after the incident, he was shifted to a hospital in Quet­ta for treatment, where he suc­cumbed to injuries.

The police further said that Meskanzai’s son-in-law Haji Mumtaz was also critically in­jured in the incident.

Former CJ BHC Noor Moham­mad Meskanzai had also served as the chief justice of the Shariat Court as well.

He became BHC’s top judge in 2014 and remained CJ till 2018.

Meanwhile, Acting Governor Balochistan Jan Mohammad Ja­mali and Chief Minister Baloch­istan Mir Abdul Quddos Bizen­jo condemned the incident and vowed to bring the perpetrators before the realm of justice.