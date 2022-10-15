Share:

MULTAN - Punjab Governor M Balighur Rehman on Friday inaugurated a free food facility for porters and two water fil­tration plants at Multan Cantonment railway station.

Speaking at the post-inauguration ceremony, the Governor said that re­cent floods were a big challenge for the country that not only rendered almost four million people homeless but also affected the national economy. Such challenging situations demand soci­ety’s humane attitude in aid of the trou­bled communities, he said and heaped praise on noted industrialist Khawaja Jalaluddin Rumi for adding free food, ration and clean drinking water facili­ties at the railway station in continua­tion of his social service activities.

He commended Pakistan Army and Disaster Management Authorities for playing an active role in rescuing people stranded in flooded areas, and providing them relief.

Baligh held philanthropists in high esteem for their swift response in support of the people who suffered immense losses in floods. He said that floods had also suspended train operations that had left porters with­out earning means and added free ra­tion for porters was a step in the right direction. Khawaja Jalaluddin Rumi said that the facility would serve free meals to 300 Qulees daily and pledged to continue philanthropic ac­tivities under the Rumi Foundation.

Rumi said the foundation was also providing free lunch daily at Fatima Jinnah and DHQ hospitals in Multan and added that a chiller water filtra­tion plant would also be made func­tional at Khanewal railway station within a month. Earlier, divisional superintendent railways Multan divi­sion Hammad Hassan Mirza said that railways Multan provided ration to 1000 flood hit families besides medi­cal aid to 3000 affectees.