LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has as­signed the portfolio of irrigation department to Muhammad Hashim Dogar who resigned as home minister this week. Chief minister himself held the portfolio of irrigation since the formation of his cabinet in July this year. Mohsin Khan Leghari previously served as irrigation minister under Sar­dar Usman Buzdar for three and half years. Also, Hashim Dogar and School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas called on the chief minister on Friday and discussed the current political situation