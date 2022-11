Share:

RAJANPUR - Local food department on Friday seized about 1160 sacks of wheat worth Rs9,280,000 during a crackdown on wheat smuggling and hoarders. Official sourc­es said the wheat was stored in Pull Shekhani situated at Moza Shah Sadar Din. District Food Controller Mehr Akhtar said the stored wheat was to be smuggled out­side the district. Police registered cases against the hoarders.