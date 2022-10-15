MUZAFFARGARH - The restoration of the one and the only hockey ground in Alipur was started here on Friday to restore its original condition and make it useable again. Assistant Commissioner M Haider supervised the work. Municipal Committee Alipur started draining sewerage water amassed in the ground. The AC said days for draining could be doubled due to excessive amount of water staying in ground for so many days. He, however, assured that the ground would be turned to real condition within current week. The ground would soon appear populated with players, he said. Earlier, the DC visited the hockey stadium on complaints of citizens. He expressed annoyance over witnessing the ground filled with filthy water.
