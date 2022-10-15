Share:

MULTAN - Former Prime Minister Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has said that Imran Khan, who has already apologised for contempt of court, is repeatedly commit­ting contempt of court.

Imran Khan is getting bail from the courts every day, but the language he is using should be noticed by the Supreme Court. “The people have completed prep­arations to reject Imran Khan’s narrative through ballot paper on October 16. Insha Allah, the people will vote against the ‘im­ported party’,” he expressed these views in a public meeting organised by Rai Wa­heed Murad in 2 MR in connection with election campaign of Syed Ali Musa Gilani.

Other leaders also spoke on this oc­casion. The leaders of Muslim League-N said that Syed Ali Musa Gelani will win with huge majority on October 16. Makhdoom Syed Zohaib Gilani, the Saj­jada Nasheen of Dargah Hazrat Nawab Sakhi, Former Federal Minister Presi­dent Anjuman Islamia Makhdoom Syed Tanveer ul Hasan Gilani, Sajjada Nashin Dargah Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed Makh­doom Syed Abul Hasan Gilani, Makh­doom of Uch Sharif Syed Sami Hasan Gilani and Makhdoom Zohaib Gilani at­tended and addressed the occasion.

Chairman Rana Ibrahem Madani was also present and under the leadership of Makhdoom Zohaib Gilani, a large number of residents of the Kalhora community met Syed Yousuf Raza Gi­lani and announced their full support for Syed Ali Musa Gilani.

“Imran khan is making the political situation of the country tense, trying unsuccessfully to de-track the public by targeting the institutions. I gave 100 Yousaf Raza Gilani scholarships to stu­dents for higher education in Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan. On the one hand PTI has resigned from the assem­blies, said Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani.

He said that election campaign of Syed Ali Musa Gilani is proving that he has won the election and the passion of the people of constituency NA-157 is telling that the success of Syed Ali Musa Gelani is written on the wall. Speaking at Union Council Rangeilpur, PML-N Senator Rana Mehmoodul Hasan, former provincial minister Chaudhry Abdul Waheed Ara­in, former MPA Sheikh Salman Naeem said in his speeches that every worker of PML-N will vote in favour of Syed Ali Musa Gilani and no effort will be spared to make him successful.