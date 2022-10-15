Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Security Committee (NSC) yes­terday reviewed the overall law and order situation in the country particularly in Swat and decided to form a feder­al level apex committee headed by the prime minister to deal with the emerging situation.

The meeting, presid­ed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, also de­cided to activate the Na­tional Counter Terror­ism Authority (NACTA) and vowed to ensure the security of people’s lives and properties at every cost. The meet­ing was attended by fed­eral ministers, services chiefs, heads of intelli­gence agencies and se­nior officials.

According to an of­ficial communiqué is­sued by the PM Office, the officials concerned briefed the NSC on the peace and security situ­ation in the country.

The participants of the meeting appreciat­ed the role of all law en­forcement institutions, including Pakistan Army, Rangers and po­lice for establishing law and order, and for secu­rity and defence of the country, and also paid tribute to the martyred officers and jawans for

the sacred cause.

The meeting saluted the fam­ilies of the martyred and ac­knowledged that the martyred wrote great tales of bravery and courage, with their sacrifices.

They reiterated the pledge that the sacrifices of martyrs would not be allowed to go waste. The meeting declared that the nation and the state in­stitutions were united, and had the same voice for protecting the life and property of the cit­izens, defence of the territori­al integrity of Pakistan, rule of constitution and law, and for en­forcing the writ of the state.

The whole nation was unit­ed with the clarity of mind on the above objectives, whose achievement would be ensured at every cost, the NSC pledged.

The meeting reviewed the in­cidents that undermined the law and order in different parts of the country, including Swat, condoled with the affected fam­ilies, and prayed for the depart­ed souls.

The leadership made it clear that the blood of every Paki­stan was very precious and the law would strictly deal with ev­ery person involved in shedding the blood.

“Our citizens rendered ex­emplary sacrifices and played a historic role along with the brave forces in the war against terrorism,” the meeting said and decided to form a federal level apex committee headed by the prime minister.

It was decided to activate NACTA, which would work to­gether with the Counter Terror­ism Departments at the provin­cial level.

It was also decided to again make functional the system at the federal and provincial levels for countering terrorism.

The counter terrorism system would be reviewed and steps would be identified so that the system could be made more effective. This system would closely monitor the situation and bring improvement in the counter terrorism activities.

The NSC also approved effec­tive steps to make the securi­ty of projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) fool­proof. In that connection, NAC­TA would act as a coordinator and the provinces would im­plement the counter terrorism plans.

It was decided in the meet­ing that the counter terror­ism system would be equipped with modern technology, with required upgradations. In this connection, availability of re­sources would be ensured and steps would also be taken for ramping up capabilities.

Member of the National As­sembly Mohsin Dawar and Awa­mi National Party leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain also attended the meeting.