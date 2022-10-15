Share:

LONDON-The Interpol has removed businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor from the list of international wanted persons (Red Notice) in a high-profile a case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under former accountability advisor Shahzad Akbar. The Interpol had added Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor in the Red Notice database after an application moved by Zahoor’s former wife and actor Sophia Mirza (alias Khushbakhat Mirza) with help from Shahzad Akbar who had tasked the FIA to go after the Dubai-based businessman at all costs. The General Secretariat of the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) in Lyon has confirmed that Mr Umar Farooq Zahoor is no longer subject to an Interpol Notice or diffusion. The Interpol confirmed in a letter that “the Commission carried out the appropriate checks” in accordance with its functions and that the information concerning Mr Zahoor provided by Pakistan has been deleted from the INTERPOL Information System at the request of its National Central Bureau on 28 September 2022. Umar Farooq Zahoor’s name was added in the Interpol’s most wanted list after the FIA wrote to the international police making several allegations against Liberia’s Ambassador-At-Large for South East Asia, Middle East and Pakistan. The name of Mr Zahoor was removed from the Red List after the fresh investigation, conducted by the officers of FIA who are appointed by the new Government, revealed that the allegations against Mr Zahoor were frivolous and politically motivated. Investigations established later on that the FIA was asked by Shahzad Akbar to help Sophia Mirza, the former wife of Zahoor. The couple married in 2006, divorced within a year after the birth of twin daughters and ever since they have fought a custody battle while daughters Zainab and Zuneirah have publicly maintained they want to live with their father. The Interpol confirmed that it had received requests from the government of Pakistan in the year 2020 to issue Yellow Notices against the minor daughters of actor Sophia Mirza and businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor. In a statement, Mr Zahoor welcomed the Interpol decision. He said: “I am glad the Interpol and the FIA have finally realised that the cases against me were cooked up by Sophia Mirza and Shahzad Akbar.

They used money and resources of Pakistani taxpayers to target me in a family dispute case. For two years, they used the FIA and other institutions against me like a mafia.

They used the media to run campaigns against me and did everything to destroy me but the Almighty Allah is there for all to protect.”

When contacted, Sophia Mirza didn’t comment on this issue.