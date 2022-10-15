Share:

Pakistan is a third-world country. Nowadays, the economic condition of Pakistan is not good. Analysis of a nation regarding its survival depends on many factors. Here I shall enlist some main down below. Pakistan is among the countries that have to take a loan from the IMF to maintain their existence. IMF is a curse. Once it is applied to you, you are to be chained to the slavery of international powers. It contributes to bringing Pakistan to this state of chaos. The pandemic has also made some major impacts on our economy. Due to the pandemic, our export went off track as copious amounts of exports goes to European countries which were most affected by this pandemic. Corruption is like white ants, which are eating away our national health and wealth without much apparent damage. Taking an alarming situation this has become a peril for our social and economic setup. U.S invasion of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan has procured numerous effects on history. It has shaken the roots of Pakistan’s economic and social structure. Since the era of 90’s, an exorbitant amount of refugees have been entering Pakistani borders. This has been a continuous problem for Pakistan throughout history. The recent situation of the No-Confidence movement and the PM’s dissolving of assemblies has also brought political unrest in the country. Such events lead to give rise to mistrust in the minds of foreign investors. Pakistan also has some hopes to keep it strengthened. CPEC is among the major ones. After the possible completion of this mega project, Pakistan may get a kick start in the international community. In the recent few months, around 331 million dollars were invested in Pakistan by foreign companies as of the FDI report.

HAMMAD TANVEER,

Jhelum.