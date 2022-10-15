Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Police has accelerated its efforts against those involved in violation of traffic laws especially against those bikers who drive their bikes without helmet and driving license, a police public relations officer said on Friday.

He said that Islamabad police is working on hastening actions against traffic violators under the special directives of Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan to reduce accidents and to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic.

Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer has advised all zonal DSPs and inspectors to take strict action against all the motorists violating traffic rules especially against those bikers, who drive their bikes without helmet and driving license.

Police have constituted special squads to conduct operations throughout the city, and its education wing will work to improve road safety awareness for the public on several highways of the capital. Chief Traffic Officer has instructed officers to deal with the citizens in a courteous manner as disrespect will not be tolerated and to take unbiased action against rule violators.

He said that in-charge beat inspectors will be answerable for their jurisdictions and that strict departmental action will be taken against underperformers while those who work diligently will be rewarded for their efforts. Citizens are also requested to follow traffic rules and assist police officials in maintaining traffic discipline in the city.