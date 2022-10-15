Share:

RAWALPINDI - An exhibition of Islamic calligraphy was organized on Friday in Punjab Arts Council in connection with the blessed month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The exhibition was jointly inaugurated by the Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce, Raja Muhammad Anwar, and the Director of the Arts Council, Waqar Ahmed. More than 50 works of Islamic calligraphy by young artists were displayed in the exhibition.

The special guest Raja Muhammad Anwar said that all the art pieces displayed in the exhibition are excellent. The young painters expressed their deep love for Allah and the Holy Prophet by painting the Quranic verses on the canvas.

The chief guest further said that Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry is working with the Punjab Arts Council to promote culture.

In the near future, arts, literature and performing arts programs will be organized through the Punjab Arts Council. Punjab Arts Council is in true sense the guardian of the culture of Punjab province, the lost crafts, customs and traditions have been taken care of by Punjab Arts Council. Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that Punjab Arts Council is the biggest institution for promoting art, culture, literature and performing arts in Punjab province.

The establishment of arts councils in nine divisions and four districts in Punjab shows the interest of the government towards the promotion of culture in the province. In the coming years, the construction of Arts Council will also be started in Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Mianwali, and Taunsa Sharif. Finally, he congratulated all the children who participated in the exhibition. At the end of the ceremony, the young artists were given shields.

Meanwhile, a weeklong celebration of Seerat un Nabi to commemorate the month of Rabi-ul Awwal was organised at the school for girls run by Mashal Association. The celebration culminated with a Mehfil e Milad, attended by the students & staff of school and members of Mashal. It was a beautiful and spiritual morning. Apart from recitation of Durood-o-Salaam, the examples and best practices that Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) represented in his behaviour were recalled and the essence of Islam was explained to the students.