LAHORE-Karachi basketball team has departed for Quetta to take part in the National Basketball Men’s B Grade Championship that will commence from October 16.

KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon handed over track suits to Karachi men’s team during a ceremony held at the Commissioner Office, where the team was wished the best for the national event and it was hoped that they would try to give their best and win the national championship.

Other notables present on the occasion were Assistant Commissioner Abid Qamar Sheikh, Ahmad Pasha, Shams, Team Manager Zafar Iqbal, Zainul Abidin Channa and Kiran Rajput, Assistant Commission South Abdul Hanan Bhutti, SSP Saddar Ali Mardan Khoso, Junaid Ahmed Khan, M Haider Khan, Zulfiqar Abbas, Saqib Sh, Munawar Junej, Farooq Ali Shah, Hassan Ali and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner Karachi said: “I have full trust in KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan as under his leadership, the Karachi basketball team was selected purely on merit and hopefully, they have polished their skills well during the 10-day training camp and I am optimistic that they will return as champions.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan thanked the Commissioner Karachi for supporting and sponsoring the team and players and hoped that the boys utilize all their skills and potential to win the national championship. “The boys have been trained well during the camp by our coaches. They have now hunger of doing well against their opponents and this will help them finish as champions.”