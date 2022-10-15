Share:

ISLAMABAD-Karachiites will get a big relief in October electricity bills as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has allowed K-Electric to return Rs4.89 per unit to power consumers on account of monthly fuel charges adjustment.

As per the notification issued here by NEPRA, KE would reimburse approximately Rs8.5 billion to consumers on account of monthly fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of August. This adjustment/relief would be available to all user categories of KE except lifeline power consumers, domestic consumers consuming up to 300 units, agricultural consumers, and electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS).

The relief is being provided to the K-Electric consumers as the company had charged a higher price from consumers in their electricity bills of August 2022, while per unit cost of generation was low in that month. “It is hereby clarified that negative adjustment on account of monthly FCA is also applicable to the domestic consumers having Time of Use (ToU) meters irrespective of their consumption level, the notification said.