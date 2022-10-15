Share:

LAHORE-The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) and Lahore Qalandars have joined hands to trace and nurture female talented cricket players under a joint Women Talent Hunt Programme.

In this regard, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony was held here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday. Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood was the chief guest on this occasion. SBP Director General Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana, former Test cricketer Aaqib Javed, Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, President & CEO Bank of Punjab Zafar Masud, other officials were also present on the occasion. The DG SBP and the CEO Lahore Qalandars signed the MoU and exchanged the documents. CEO BoP Zafar Masud also presented a souvenir to Provincial Sports Minister Malik Taimur Masood.

Punjab Sports Minister said the MoU would prove to be a revolutionary step for growth of cricket among young girls of the country. “There is plenty of cricket potential among Pakistani women. They just need a suitable platform and proper opportunity to showcase their talent,” he added. “Lahore Qalandars are doing wonderful work for tracing fresh cricket talent. Women cricket players will be trained under this MoU, taking benefit from Lahore Qalandars expertise.”

DG SBP M Tariq Qureshi said that after signing this MoU, a suitable platform will be provided to female players. Now it is upto them to prove their mettle. “The SBP is going to launch a cricket academy next month. We are also collaborating with PCB Central Punjab Cricket Association for the promotion of cricket.” He informed that there are 69 cricket grounds in the province, which will also be used for the practice of academy players. The SBP is taking effective measures for finding fresh talent in different sports.

CEO Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana thanked Punjab Minister for Sports and DG SBP for signing this historic MoU. He said that the SBP and Lahore Qalandars will collaborate for finding young talented female cricket players. “Our Women Players Development Programme is also working quite effectively for this cause,” he added.

“The trials of women cricket players will be held at Lahore Qalandars High Performance Centre on Oct 18 and at Kinnaird College on Oct 19. “An exhibition women’s cricket match will also be played between BoP XI and Lahore Qalandars XI on Oct 26,” he added.

Former Test cricketer Aaqib Javed said that Pakistan women have the best cricket talent but they don’t get sufficient opportunities to express their potential. “Women should also get the same opportunity as men in sports. We should also make efforts to remove different kinds of problems being faced by women players,” he added.

CEO BoP Zafar Masud said that no country or society can develop without the participation of women. “The BoP will award prizes to women who will offer excellent performance in cricket matches. I am grateful to Provincial Sports Minister Malik Taimur Masud and DG SBP Tariq Qureshi for this great initiative. The BoP will continue to play its role for the promotion of sports.”