Khursheed Shah expresses annoyance over absence of members to debate climate change and its worse effects.

ISLAMABAD - The lawmakers from treasury and opposition benches for the third consecutive day (on Fri­day) in the National Assembly showed disinterest to discuss flood devastation in the country.

Pakistan is currently struggling to cope with USD 30 billion eco­nomic loss due to heavy floods, which has badly affected over 33million people from Sindh, Balochistan and Southern Punjab.

UN Secretary General António Guterres, who also paid a two-day solidarity visit to Pakistan, asked the international com­munity to come forward to help Pakistan to tackle the fallout of massive floods.

The seriousness of lawmak­ers towards flood- affected people could be gauged that the lawmakers were not avail­able to even discuss miseries of flood victims. Over this non-serious attitude, a senior mem­ber from opposition benches Ghous Bux Mehar pointed out lack of required strength (86 MNAs) in the house, when around a dozen lawmakers were present in the house.

The chair adjourned the house to meet on Monday to carry on debate on flood af­fected areas. The MNAs, ac­cording to the agenda item, were supposed to start de­bate on rehabilitation phase in flood affected areas but due to their unavailability the chair adjourned the proceedings.

The opposition and treasury benches members, the other day (Tuesday), expressed their concerns in the house over ab­sence of ministers. The number of minister, advisors, special assistants in the federal cabi­net has reached now 74 but the members are unavailable to par­ticipate in the proceedings.

A senior member from trea­sury benches Khursheed Shah also expressed annoyance over absence of members to debate climate change and its worse effects.