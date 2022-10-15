Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of the Punjab Bar Council (PBC) and the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA), headed by Pakistan Bar Council vice-chairman, Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry met with the Lahore High Court chief justice. The delegation discussed the matters, pertaining to the registration of FIRs under Anti-Terrorism Act and stoppage of filing of new cases against lawyers during their strike and other matters concerning to district judges and the Bar. The LHC CJ graciously considered the lawyers’ demands and resolved all the issues amicably, and the strike call given by the Punjab Bar Council was withdrawn. Pakistan Bar Council vice-chairman, Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry appreciated the Lahore High Court chief justice for resolving the lawyers’ issues. The lawyers’ representatives conference, being convened for 20th October, 2022 on the above issues, has been postponed for the time being on the assurance of the Lahore High Court chief justice that the issues would be resolved, and in case of non-resolution of the matters concerning to lawyers of the Punjab, the date of conference would be fixed again.