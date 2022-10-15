Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday summoned four deputy commis­sioners (DCs) for October 18 over incidents of stubble burning in their districts. Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by one Haroon and others for directions to the provincial government for taking steps to control smog. During the proceedings, the court observed that buses should be used for trans­portation of children to schools to control the smog, adding that the school education depart­ment should play its role in this regard. To a court query, the Environment Protection Department’s counsel submitted that incidents of stubble burn­ing were reported in four districts, including Gu­jranwala, Kasur, Okara and Hafizabad.