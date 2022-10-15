Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Friday sus­pended the arrest war­rants of Minister for Interior Rana Sanaul­lah in an inquiry relat­ed to the purchase of plots in a private hous­ing society.

Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, while hear­ing the case, stopped the Anti-Corruption Department of Pun­jab from taking ac­tion against the min­ister. Rana Sanaullah had filed an application in the LHC through his lawyer Razzaq A. Mirza for the cancellation of his arrest warrants is­sued by Special Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Ak­bar on October 8 in an alleged graft case. Jus­tice Sadaqat also sum­moned the Director General Anti-Corrup­tion, Punjab and the in­vestigation officer along with the record on Oc­tober 17.