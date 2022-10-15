Share:

HYDERABAD - The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Prof Dr Ikram Din Ujjan on Friday visited the Health Asia Expo at Karachi. The Vice Chancellor along with faculty members visited the LUMHS Corner established for visitors of three days long Health Asia Expo, inaugurated by Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho. According to university spokesman, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences is participating in the expo which is one of the biggest events of the health sector event in Pakistan. Being the platinum partner of the event, the spokesman informed that LUMHS management had established its stall which is being visited by a large number of visitors from different segments of life. The LUMHS Diagnostic and Research Laboratory is receiving special attention in the expo, the spokesman informed added that different academic departments of LUMHS also presenting their services for promotion of the university as well as awareness of the people.

Besides, test transmission of LUMHS WEB TV has also been initiated while CME sessions are also being conducted by Departments of Pathology, Gynecology and Psychosocial and behavioral Cell.