Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is currently visiting the US where he has held meetings with IMF and World Bank officials and has assured them of Pakistan’s commitment to implement the IMF programme. This is of course a critical time for Pakistan as it is dealing with the aftermath of the devastating floods and the attention is now focused on how multilateral institutions can help the country cope during this crisis.

During this trip, Mr Dar is reported to have had a productive meeting with Antoinette Sayeh, Deputy Managing Director IMF. It is quite likely that the international lender would have sought assurances and explanations about the approach and strategy the new FM will adopt in terms of steering the economy following the departure of Miftah Ismail.

While the details were scarce regarding the substance of the talks during the press conference, the core focus has been on how the Fund can provide relief to Pakistan by rescheduling its debt to help it deal with the consequences of this year’s unprecedented floods. There was no definitive answer regarding this either as the IMF has stated that currently the UN and World Bank team is assessing the flood damages and it is waiting for the report to see what the repercussions are on public finance, and the impact on the economy and the society. Based on this, the IMF is planning to update its data and will then engage with Pakistani authorities to see what areas should be prioritised and how the Fund can help.

This engagement is expected to take place early next month when the IMF team plans on sending its team to initiate the process for the next review of their current programme. It is likely that the Fund will ask for assurances before it considers easing some of the conditions outlined in the programme, especially because of Mr Dar’s unconventional approach to handling the economy. It has already hinted that untargeted subsidies are counter productive given that Pakistan lacks fiscal space at the moment. Therefore, it remains to be seen whether Mr Dar can fulfill his promises of reducing the price of petroleum products, cutting interest rates, and strengthening the rupee while ensuring that the Fund is on board.