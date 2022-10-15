Share:

QUETTA - Balo­chistan Manager TB Control Pro­gram Dr Asif Shahwani says screen­ing of TB patients through four new mobile vans has been started in dif­ferent districts of Balochistan. “Ten new Gene Expert machines have been provided for diagnosis of TB patients,”

He said this while addressing the quarterly review meeting of the inter-provincial TB program held with the support of Global Fund, USAID and JSI. National Coordina­tor Mustafa Jamal Qazi Deputy NC Dr Mutahir Shah, Provincial Coor­dinator TB Control Program Dr Asif Shahwani, Project Manager Balo­chistan Global Fund Dr Irfan Rai­sani and all provincial managers of the TB program participated in the meeting.

The overall performance, progress, issues and challengers were dis­cussed during the course of meet­ing. Dr Asif Shahwani, Manager of TB Control Program Balochistan informed the participants about the TB situation in Balochistan.