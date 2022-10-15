QUETTA - Balochistan Manager TB Control Program Dr Asif Shahwani says screening of TB patients through four new mobile vans has been started in different districts of Balochistan. “Ten new Gene Expert machines have been provided for diagnosis of TB patients,”
He said this while addressing the quarterly review meeting of the inter-provincial TB program held with the support of Global Fund, USAID and JSI. National Coordinator Mustafa Jamal Qazi Deputy NC Dr Mutahir Shah, Provincial Coordinator TB Control Program Dr Asif Shahwani, Project Manager Balochistan Global Fund Dr Irfan Raisani and all provincial managers of the TB program participated in the meeting.
The overall performance, progress, issues and challengers were discussed during the course of meeting. Dr Asif Shahwani, Manager of TB Control Program Balochistan informed the participants about the TB situation in Balochistan.