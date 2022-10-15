Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senior diplomat Muham­mad Mudassir Tipu has been promoted at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as Acting Ad­ditional Secretary (Americas) in place of Faisal Niaz Tirmizi who is proceeding on ambas­sadorial assignment abroad.

Muhammad Mudassir Tipu is widely respected as a seasoned diplomat, with a grip on international affairs. He has served in China in senior capacity for Pakistan. Before his promotion, Tipu was serving as the Director Gen­eral (Americas).

In his capacity as DG, Tipu had recently request­ed the US to broaden the scope of the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) Pro­gram which manages a number of scholarship programs, including the Fulbright Scholarship Program (FSP), in Pakistan.

Tipu suggested that USEFP increased the num­ber of scholarships for Pakistani students, saying that USEFP was managing the world’s largest FSP in Pakistan. Meanwhile, Mazhar Javed was trans­ferred and posted as Director General, Foreign Service Academy, Islamabad, vice Zahid Nasrullah Khan superannuated from government service.