ISLAMABAD - Senior diplomat Muhammad Mudassir Tipu has been promoted at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as Acting Additional Secretary (Americas) in place of Faisal Niaz Tirmizi who is proceeding on ambassadorial assignment abroad.
Muhammad Mudassir Tipu is widely respected as a seasoned diplomat, with a grip on international affairs. He has served in China in senior capacity for Pakistan. Before his promotion, Tipu was serving as the Director General (Americas).
In his capacity as DG, Tipu had recently requested the US to broaden the scope of the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) Program which manages a number of scholarship programs, including the Fulbright Scholarship Program (FSP), in Pakistan.
Tipu suggested that USEFP increased the number of scholarships for Pakistani students, saying that USEFP was managing the world’s largest FSP in Pakistan. Meanwhile, Mazhar Javed was transferred and posted as Director General, Foreign Service Academy, Islamabad, vice Zahid Nasrullah Khan superannuated from government service.