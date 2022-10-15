Share:

ISLAMABAD -National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Friday imposed a fine of Rs 28 million on Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) for its gross negligence resulting in fatal accidents during the period from July 2020 to December 2021 that had resulted in 16 deaths in different electrocution incidents. NEPRA upon receipt of reports of 16 deaths in different electrocution incidents during the aforementioned period, constituted two members Investigation Committee under Section 27A of NEPRA Act 1997 to visit the respective areas, conduct investigation, ascertain and determine the facts and possible violations of NEPRA Laws, Rules and Regulations, said spokesman NEPRA here in a statement. The Investigation Committee’s report revealed that 11 out of the total 16 fatalities occurred due to MEPCO’s negligence. These fatalities included 04 of MEPCO’s employees and 07 persons from the general public. The Authority issued a show cause notice to MEPCO on 17-05-2022 under Section 27B of the NEPRA Act, 1997 and later provided an opportunity of hearing to MEPCO on 04-07-2022. Based on the evidence, perusal available of record and submissions made by MEPCO invoking the relevant provisions of the laws, rules and regulations; the Authority observed that MEPCO has failed to discharge its statutory obligations to maintain safety standards as laid down in the relevant laws, code and manual. 4. The Authority has therefore, imposed a fine of Rs. 28 million on MEPCO. The Authority has directed MEPCO to provide compensation of Rs. 3.5 million each to the bereaved families. The Authority has also instructed MEPCO to ensure provision of jobs to the dependents of the deceased families and documentary evidence of the same shall be submitted to the Authority.