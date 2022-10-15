Share:

LAHORE-Employees of Nestlé Pakistan, through a company-wide donation drive, raised PKR 6 million in cash donations, which will be extended to Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance for flood rehabilitation efforts across Pakistan.

Nestlé invited its employees to make voluntary donations, which resulted in raising PKR 3 million. This was matched 1:1 by the company and a total of PKR 6 million was raised. This fund is named as the Nestlé Rehabilitation Fund in partnership with Akhuwat, to extend interest-free loans to the flood-victims for rehabilitation purposes.

Meanwhile, to meet the nutritional needs of affectees in Sindh, Nestlé is also donating 708,840 servings of NESTLÉ BUNYAD, a specialized nutrition formula designed to meet children’s daily iron requirement, through the Provincial Disaster Management Authority. The company had earlier donated 325,000 liters of clean drinking water and 10,000 liters of milk to National Disaster Management Authority in their relief efforts across Pakistan.