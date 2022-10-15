Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Institute of Health (NIH) on Friday said no suspected case of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) was reported in Pakistan. According to an NIH spokesperson, the report of any such case was not correct and termed it baseless. He made it clear that Pakistan was not facing a direct threat of Ebola cases. “The news circulating on social media about Ebola cases is incorrect,” the spokesperson added.He said keeping in view the situation in Uganda in September 2022, the NIH advised trade and travel organizations, including Central Health Establishment (CHE) and Border Health Services to remain vigilant and keep on monitoring the passengers coming from outbreak-affected countries.