Share:

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sibtain Khan adminis­tered oath to the Presi­dent Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Mr. Akhlaq Bajwa and Secretary Mr. Hassaan Ahmed on Friday. Addressing the ceremony, the speaker congratulated the new­ly office bearers of the Press Gallery Commit­teeand hoped that they will resolve the issues of their community. He said Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Commit­tee had got an important role for dissemination of Assembly proceedings to the general public. He noted that the Assembly secretariat was incom­plete without the Press Gallery. He said the role of journalism for pro­motion of democracy and development in any country could not be denied.