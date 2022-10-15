LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sibtain Khan administered oath to the President Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Mr. Akhlaq Bajwa and Secretary Mr. Hassaan Ahmed on Friday. Addressing the ceremony, the speaker congratulated the newly office bearers of the Press Gallery Committeeand hoped that they will resolve the issues of their community. He said Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Committee had got an important role for dissemination of Assembly proceedings to the general public. He noted that the Assembly secretariat was incomplete without the Press Gallery. He said the role of journalism for promotion of democracy and development in any country could not be denied.
