Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that Pakistan has one of the most secure nuclear command and control systems.

While reacting to a statement of US President Joe Biden about Pakistan’s nuclear program, Imran Khan asked Biden that on what information has he reached this unwarranted conclusion on Pakistan’s nuclear capability.

Unlike the US which has been involved in wars across the world, when has Pakistan shown aggression especially post-nuclearisation, he asked

Criticizing the coalition government, PTI Chairman said that Biden’s statement shows total failure of govt s foreign policy and its claims of resetting ties with the US. This govt has broken all records for incompetence, he added.

“My greatest worry is that apart from leading us to economic ruin and, with NRO2 for themselves, giving a license to white collar criminals to plunder the country, this govt will also end up completely compromising our national security”

It merits mention that United States President Joe Biden expressed the belief that Pakistan may be one of the "most dangerous nations in the world" during an address in California while speaking about the changing global geopolitical situation.

The US president reasoned that he thought so as Pakistan has "nuclear weapons without cohesion".

Biden’s allegations against Pakistan’s nuclear program came as he spoke about the aggressive attitudes of China and Russia. "Did anybody think we would be in a situation where China is trying to figure out its role relative to Russia and relative to India and relative to Pakistan," Biden asked.

The US president said that he has spent more time with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping than any other head of state in the world, 68 hours of which was in person.

Referring to Jinping, Biden said that he "understands what he wants but has an enormous array of problems".

"How do we handle that? How do we handle that relative to what’s going on in Russia? And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion," the US president said, adding that despite a lot going on, the US has a hunk of opportunities to change the dynamic in the second quarter of the 21st century.

Khurram Dastgir calls Biden’s allegations baseless

Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan — a senior member of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet — termed the US president’s statement about Pakistan’s nuclear programme "baseless".

While answering a question about President Joe Biden’s comments regarding Pakistan during a press conference today, the former defence minister said, "Pakistan s nuclear command and control system is absolutely safe which has been confirmed by international organisations many times”.

He said that the US president s doubts about Pakistan’s nukes are “completely wrong and the statement is baseless”.