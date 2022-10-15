Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Hotels Association’s annual election results were announced at its 58th annual general meeting, held recently. The following office bearers have been elected for the term 2022-23: Mustansir Zakir as chairman, Mian Akram Farid as senior vice chairman, Faisal Qayyum Khan as vice chairman North, and Abdul Jabbar Rathod as vice chairman South.

Mustansir Zakir has been elected as chairman, who is associated with Hashoo Group for more than 25 years, and is the CEO of Hashwani Hotels Limited, the owners and operators of Islamabad & Karachi Marriott Hotels and Zaver Pearl-Continental Hotel Gwadar. Zakir is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and Associate Member of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICAM). He has done his certification in Hospitality and Strategic Management from Cornell University, USA. Zakir has remained chairman and Executive Committee member of PHA in the past as well, playing a vital role in the hospitality sector on behalf of the Pakistan Hotels Association.