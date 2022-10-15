Share:

Refusing to give immediate reaction to the US President Joe Biden’s statement on Pakistan, the Foreign Office (FO) spokesman Asim Iftikhar said on Saturday that the official reaction would be given only after carefully examining contents of his speech.

They said it was hard to understand in which context Biden gave the statement.

They regretted that the USA had always been criticizing Pakistan’s nuclear programme.

They disclosed that the FO officials were in a huddle in order to decide what should be the appropriate response to Biden’s statement.