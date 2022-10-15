Share:

Pakistan’s new finance minister, Ishaq Dar, has said that he will seek rescheduling of some $27 billion worth of non-Paris Club debt largely owed to China, but will not pursue haircuts as part of any restructuring.

In an interview, Dar ruled out the possibility of a default on Pakistan’s debt, an extension of the maturity date on bonds due in December, or renegotiation of Pakistan’s current International Monetary Fund program.

The veteran finance minister said multilateral development banks and international donors have been "quite flexible" with ways to meet Pakistan’s external financing needs to be estimated at about $32 billion after devastating floods. Some of this may come from reallocating funds from previously approved, slower-disbursing development loans, he added.

Dar, who is participating in the IMF and World Bank annual meetings just over two weeks after taking office, said that Pakistan will seek restructuring on equal terms for all bilateral creditors.

When asked whether Pakistan would seek to reduce debt principal, he said "rescheduling is fine, but we are not seeking a haircut. That’s not fair."