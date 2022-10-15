Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Per­vaiz Elahi has dared federal In­terior Minister Rana Sanaullah to come to Punjab as he will come to know his worth in the province. He was talking to the media after the inauguration of the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute (PKLI). The chief minister said that Rana Sana will find no place to flee after indictment in the Model Town case. Ch Parvez Ela­hi also launched a bitter diatribe against his predecessor Sheh­baz Sharif for not making those hospitals functional which were built during his previous stint. “Shehbaz Sharif did not do any work on the institutions being made by us for the sake of his ego. We did not stop these in­stitutions and have also run the PKLI. Shehbaz Sharif ruined the health sector during his tenure. Shehbaz Sharif destroyed every sector for 15 years”.

The CM said that with the single call of long march the whole PDM and the Sharif fam­ily is afraid. “I say that Shehbaz Sharif should tender his resig­nation now and go home.” Ch Parvaiz Elahi apprised that he remained united with Nawaz Sharif for 22 years and know them thoroughly. He said that the opposition should first com­plete its numbers in the Punjab Assembly and when the session will be summoned , the opposi­tion members will have to show their 186 members.

He stated that the opposi­tion should first show their 186 members and when the opposi­tion members will show their strength then their members will be reduced to half. The CM said that the Sharifs had staged a big drama that Shehbaz Sharif would deliver. Shehbaz Sharif has been badly exposed, he said.

The CM further said that the federal government did not pay a single penny for the flood add­ing that 2.5 billion rupees were collected due to the telethon of Imran Khan. The Punjab govern­ment helped the flood affectees with 2.5 billion rupees adding that all medicines in the emer­gency wards of Punjab have been made free. The salaries of the doctors have been doubled who deliver their duties with dedication and devotion.

Earlier, the CM inaugurated the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit of PKLI, and he visited vari­ous sections of the Unit. He ap­preciated the Provincial Minis­ter Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Yasmeen Rashid and the officials of the Health Department for treating the Bone marrow transplant patients. CM expressed his sat­isfaction over the provision of latest facilities for the treatment in the Unit. He expressed his pleasure at the inauguration of the Unit. He disclosed that Rs 2.5 million were being spent on the operation of bone marrow transplant, and his government would provide a free treatment facility to the deserving patients of bone marrow transplant.

Bone Marrow Transplant Unit will initially consist of 17 beds. 375 kidney operations and 300 liver transplant operations have been done in the PKLI. He informed that approximately 250 liver transplant patients were being given free treat­ment while more than 70,000 patients have also been given the facility of dialysis in PKLI. The expenses of the deserving patients for getting the facility of free treatment are being paid by the Punjab government. The CM said that it had always been his priority and focus to provide best treatment facilities to the people. He said that during the first tenure of his chief minister­ship he not only paid attention to improve the conditions of the hospitals not only in Lahore but also of the hospitals in the far-flung areas of Punjab. The CM stated: “We had set up Wa­zirabad Institute of Cardiology but due to political opposition it remained short of doctors and medical equipment for many years. Now we not only made it functional again but also are going to make it 300 beds. All medicines have been provided free of cost to the patients in the emergency wards”.