Share:

History does nothing; it does not possess immense riches, it does not fight battles. It is men,

real, living, who do all this.

– Karl Marx

The Battle of Waterloo was fought between Napoleon Bonaparte’s forces and Prussia; whose forces were under GebhardLeberecht von Blucher’s command. It was significant in history because it marked Napoleon’s final defeat which ended 23 years of recurrent warfare between France and other powers of Europe. The war was fought during the Hundred Days of Napoleon’s restoration, 3 miles to the south of Waterloo village. Napoleon has 72,000 troops which faced 45,000 Prussian forces, and the French defeat was surprising because it marked the end of Napoleon’s reign. The reason why this was possible for Prussia was because the army was experienced and professional. They included a mix of veterans, militias, and reserve units. Their strength laid in the officer corps who managed to move the army to waterloo within 48 hours of its defeat earlier in Ligny.