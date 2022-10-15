QUETTA - People of Tehsil Gandakha area of Usta Muhammad on Friday demanded the provincial government to take measures for appointment of a lady medical officer in the area for provision of health facilities. In a statement issued here, the citizens including Dr Abdul Ghani, Maddassar Nazar, Saleem Ahmed, Abdul Hakeem, Imran Khan Amir Khan and others said that flood and monsoon had damaged roads and infrastructures in Gandaka Tehsil and other areas where various diseases had spread. They said many pregnant women had also lost their lives due to absence of lady medical officer in the area and women were facing difficulties due to diseases in the area. The residents of the Gandakha demanded the provincial government to recruit a lady medical officer in order to reduce difficulties of the women patients in the area. The citizens said that diseases were being spread in the area due to the recent flood and monsoon rains where people were suffering problems due to lack of health facilities in the area.
