Share:

QUETTA - People of Tehsil Gandakha area of Usta Muhammad on Friday demanded the provincial gov­ernment to take measures for appoint­ment of a lady medical officer in the area for provision of health facilities. In a statement issued here, the citizens including Dr Abdul Ghani, Maddassar Nazar, Saleem Ahmed, Abdul Hakeem, Imran Khan Amir Khan and others said that flood and monsoon had damaged roads and infrastructures in Gandaka Tehsil and other areas where various diseases had spread. They said many pregnant women had also lost their lives due to absence of lady medical of­ficer in the area and women were fac­ing difficulties due to diseases in the area. The residents of the Gandakha demanded the provincial government to recruit a lady medical officer in or­der to reduce difficulties of the women patients in the area. The citizens said that diseases were being spread in the area due to the recent flood and mon­soon rains where people were suffer­ing problems due to lack of health fa­cilities in the area.