Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned the assassination of former Chief Justice of Balochistan Muhammad Noor Meskanzai.

PM Shehbaz, in a tweet, said the he sends his condolences to the bereaved family and asked Balochistan govt to use all resources to arrest killers and bring them to justice.

It merits mention that Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai was killed in an assassination attack while praying in a mosque.

According to Levies sources, former Chief Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai was fired upon during Isha prayer in Kharan district of Balochistan due to which he was seriously injured and shifted to Civil Hospital Kharan where he succumbed to his wounds.