KARACHI-On the new Local Government law, the Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday said that a positive development was expected as talks between the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) were going on to deliberate on this matter, also expressing hope that people would get good news in this regard soon.

The Sindh Governor said this while talking to the media persons on the occasion of his visit to the shrine of famous Saint Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi, here. Earlier, the Governor of Sindh recited Fateha, placed flowers on the shrine and prayed for the development of the country, and of the province.

On this occasion, the Head of Saylani Welfare International Trust Maulana Bashir Farooqi also accompanied the Governor. Talking to the media after visiting the shrine, the governor said that Sindh was the land of Sufi and Saints because Islam spreaded in this region due to their efforts.

Governor further said that Sufis and saints always taught love, and brotherhood due to which the people of this region embraced Islam. The Governor said that Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi held a prominent position among the Saints and he had been visiting this shrine for the past 25 years because he got peace of mind here.

Delegations of Karachi Markets Associations call on Sindh Governor

The delegations of the heads of various market associations of Karachi called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori here on Friday at the Governor House. Head of Saylani Welfare International Trust (SWIT) Maulana Bashir Farooqui was also present on the occasion, said a statement.

The delegation apprised the Governor Sindh about the health and cleanliness situation around the markets, encroachments, load shedding, street crimes and other issues. Talking to the delegations’ heads the Governor Sindh said that all the issues of the Karachi markets will be solved and he will soon visit all the commercial centers of the city.

Tessori said carpeting of roads, repair of footpaths around commercial centers will be done on priority basis. Police patrolling around the markets will be increased to ensure law and order, he added. The heads of the delegation thanked the Governor Sindh for listening to the issues in detail.