HYDERABAD - Chief Justice Sindh High Court (SHC) Ahmed Ali M Shaikh has said the provi­sion of justice is a funda­mental right of a person the same way the consti­tution enshrines the right to life. Addressing the bar association here on Friday, the Chief Justice SHC un­derscored that all the peo­ple not only should get jus­tice but also strive to take justice. He said the courts were not responsible for the governance-related is­sues that fall under the purview of the elected gov­ernments and the bureau­cracy. Referring to the re­cent rains and floods which devastated most parts of Sindh, he said the catastro­phe was partly caused by nature and partly by bad governance. He said the solution to the gover­nance-related problems was also in the hands of the common people who elect their representatives to govern them. “If the elect­ed representatives begin to realize that they will be held accountable for their performance during their five years in power, things will change,” he observed. He said the people should think wisely before elect­ing their representatives. Earlier, the Chief Justice in­augurated the bar room, cafeteria, drafting section, digital library, ATM ma­chine, and consultation room in the SHC’s Hyder­abad bench.