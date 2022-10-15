Share:

Armed motorcyclists killed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Tahir Hameed Qureshi in Multan on Friday.

Tahir Hameed Qureshi was also the chairman Chief Minister's Complaint Cell.

He was targeted near his farmhouse in the Basti Maluk police precincts.

Lawmen reached the spot and started an investigation.

According to sources in the police, the deceased was accompanied by a friend Haris.

Haris has been arrested, the sources said, adding that Haris informed the police about the incident.

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi took notice of the murder and sought a report from the IGP.

He said the culprits should be brought to book at the earliest. The chief minister extended

condolence to the bereaved family.