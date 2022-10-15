Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has announced to form five new districts in the province.

Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi approved the formation of five new districts, elevating the status of Taunsa Sharif, Murree, Wazirabad, Talagang and Kot Addu districts. He said that he has fulfilled the promise made to the Punjab citizens.

The chief minister said that the provincial government had announced to declare Taunsa Sharif a ‘district’ in 2005 and in a public rally in 2018, he had announced to give district status to Talagang.

He added that the government also approved the district status to Murree, Wazirabad and Kot Addu. He said that administrative affairs will be improved after the formation of new districts.

A senior member of the revenue board also gave a briefing to the Punjab CM regarding the new districts of Punjab.