ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Climate Change, Sena­tor Sherry Rehman said yesterday that the rise of terrorism in Swat was alarming. Speaking at a news conference along with Central Information Secretary Pakistan Peo­ple’s Party Faisal Karim Kundi, she briefed the media about the meet­ing chaired by Chairman Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Minister Rehman said, “Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has told us that PPP only has one issue to attend to, which is pro­viding relief to 33 million people for which we don’t have resources for. Our focus is to provide relief and save lives. There are 20 million people who are still in immediate need, and UN agencies on ground are astounded by the scale of this flood, calling it unprecedented.” While responding to a question about Imran Khan’s protest call, she said, “While we prefer to not even discuss politics during this climate disas­ter, Imran Khan is taking Nazi oaths and spreading poison among the citizens for his hunger of power. We have also done march­es in the past – from Ka­rachi to Islamabad – but we never even harmed a single tree. Chairman Bi­lawal was clear that it’s our duty to respect the law and make sure no one is harmed. But when Imran Khan marches, he is coming with sticks and stones. They are making threats, and they expect us to sit silently? For 4 years, he damaged Paki­stan and its interests, and to bring the country back from there is not easy, for which we are paying a po­litical price.” The Senator continued, “We strongly condemn the recent audio-leaks, and are in­vestigating. When Imran Khan was Prime Minister, he used to say we were on ‘one page’ with the estab­lishment the way we have support, no government has ever had before. Now, he says that when I was Prime Minister, I didn’t have any power or au­thority. He is the master of U-turns, and he is taken so many of them that now he is spinning around in dizzying circles.” Minister Rehman said, “PPP’s policy is to fight and raise voice against terrorism. Benazir Bhutto shaheed was a vic­tim of terrorism.