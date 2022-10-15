ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman said yesterday that the rise of terrorism in Swat was alarming. Speaking at a news conference along with Central Information Secretary Pakistan People’s Party Faisal Karim Kundi, she briefed the media about the meeting chaired by Chairman Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Minister Rehman said, “Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has told us that PPP only has one issue to attend to, which is providing relief to 33 million people for which we don’t have resources for. Our focus is to provide relief and save lives. There are 20 million people who are still in immediate need, and UN agencies on ground are astounded by the scale of this flood, calling it unprecedented.” While responding to a question about Imran Khan’s protest call, she said, “While we prefer to not even discuss politics during this climate disaster, Imran Khan is taking Nazi oaths and spreading poison among the citizens for his hunger of power. We have also done marches in the past – from Karachi to Islamabad – but we never even harmed a single tree. Chairman Bilawal was clear that it’s our duty to respect the law and make sure no one is harmed. But when Imran Khan marches, he is coming with sticks and stones. They are making threats, and they expect us to sit silently? For 4 years, he damaged Pakistan and its interests, and to bring the country back from there is not easy, for which we are paying a political price.” The Senator continued, “We strongly condemn the recent audio-leaks, and are investigating. When Imran Khan was Prime Minister, he used to say we were on ‘one page’ with the establishment the way we have support, no government has ever had before. Now, he says that when I was Prime Minister, I didn’t have any power or authority. He is the master of U-turns, and he is taken so many of them that now he is spinning around in dizzying circles.” Minister Rehman said, “PPP’s policy is to fight and raise voice against terrorism. Benazir Bhutto shaheed was a victim of terrorism.
Share: