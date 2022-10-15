Share:

LAHORE - Muhammad Rizwan took lead in the first round in this three-round (54 holes, 18 holes each day) Faysal Bank 5th PGA Jinnah Development Golf Tour Match being held at the elegant Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Golf Course. The best score of the first day is a two under par gross 70 from four professionals. M Rizwan of Lahore Gymkhana had a score of gross 70 while Arif Ali PTV has also the same gross (70). Asif Ali Junior and Shahzad Ali had also gross score of 70. Rizwan compiled 70 with the help of five birdies, 10 pars and as for the minor blemish. He lost strokes on holes 2, 4 and 17. Asif Ali Junior and Shahzad Ali also scored same gross 70 each. Three others, who played one under par gross 71 are Asif Shafi (Garrison), Haseeb ur Rehman (Islamabad) and Asad Khan (PAF). The tee off today (Saturday) will take place at 7:30am at Royal Palm Golf Course.