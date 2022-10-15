Share:

MUTLAN - Numerous unidentified and desecrated bodies were found on the roof of Nishtar Hospital’s mortuary in Multan on Friday after which the Punjab government decided to probe the horrifying incident. The video circulating on social media, however, showed several bodies dumped on the roof in bad conditions, resulting in rumours that the bodies were kept on the roof to be used as fodder for eagles and vultures. Advisor to the Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Zaman Gujjar found the bodies during an official visit to the hospital, after which he ordered cremation of the bodies and issued a notice to the hospital administration to take strict action against the responsible staff. Reports are circulating in social media that the number of rotten dead bodies was anywhere between 50 to 500. However, the hospital administration has denied that there are ‘dozens’ of bodies on the roof. Spokesperson of Nishtar Medical University, Dr Sajjad Masood in a statement said that there were a total of four bodies on the roof that had been left there on purpose to ‘naturally dry’ so that they could be used for educational purposes by the students.