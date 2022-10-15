Share:

LAHORE-Bahawalpur Royals became the third team to confirm a playoff spot in the Pakistan Junior League by registering a thumping eight-wicket win over Gwadar Sharks under the Gaddafi Stadium lights in the 12th match of the event on Friday.

Opener Tayyab Arif and Shawaiz Irfan added 70 runs in a match-winning second-wicket partnership to steer their side to a commanding win in pursuit of a modest total. Tayyab scored 41 off 33 balls (7 fours), he was run out with Royals requiring a mere two runs to win. Shawaiz remained undefeated on 51 off 30 balls (7 fours, 2 sixes). The Royals finished the match with as many as 32 balls left unused. The Royals got off to a flier (120-run chase) through Basit Ali and Tayyab Arif. Basit, who hit four fours in his 24 (26 balls), was dismissed by Arafat Minhas.

Earlier, Royals’ stand-in captain Arham Nawab won the toss and opted to bowl. The Sharks got off to a poor start as a fiery opening burst by pacer M Zeeshan had them rattled. Zeeshan dismissed Luc Martin Benkenstein (10) and Mohammad Zulkifal (6) in his opening two overs. Sharks captain Shamyl Hussain (1) was dismissed lbw by Sajjad Ali.

Sharks continued to lose wickets at regular intervals as Royals produced an outstanding fielding and bowling performance. Danial Ibrahim contributed 25 but he was also sent packing by Nangeyalia Kharote. Saad Masood scored 20. Haseeb Nazim top-scored with 26 off 23 balls, hitting a four and a six. Sharks finished their 20 overs at 119-8.

Nangeyalia, Zeeshan and Sajjad took two wickets apiece. Sharks, Royals and Warriors have all accumulated six points from their first four matches. The trio will now compete for the top-two playoff spots. The top two teams on the points table will clash in the Qualifier 1 on Oct 18.

Scores in brief

BAHAWALPUR ROYALS 122 for 2, 14.4 overs (Shawaiz Irfan 51*, M Tayyab Arif 41; Arafat Minhas 1-15) beat GWADAR SHARKS 119 for 8, 20 overs (Haseeb Nazim 26, Danial Ibrahim 25; Nangeyalia Kharote 2-20, M Zeeshan 2-27, Sajjad Ali 2-27).