ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Friday depreciated by 06 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading to close at Rs 218.43 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 218.37. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 220.5 and Rs 222.5 respectively. The price of Euro appreciated by Rs 1.38 paisas and closed at Rs 213.27 against the last day’s closing of Rs 211.89. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged at Rs1.48, whereas an increase of Rs 4.67 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 246.76 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 242.09. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisas and 04 paisas to close at Rs 59.47 and Rs 58.13 respectively.