LAHORE-University of Management and Technology (UMT) President Ibrahim Hasan Murad welcomed Dr Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim Al Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League, Nawaf bin Saeed Al Malki, Ambassador KSA to Pakistan, and other esteemed guests here at UMT.

Dr Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim Al Issa accompanied by Nawaf bin Saeed Al Malki also took part in a plant sapling activity at the varsity.

Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim in this introductory speech said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share much in common. He applauded the vital role played by Pakistanis as entrepreneurs, engineers, workers and laborers in Saudi Arabia.

Nawaf bin Saeed Al Malki said: “I’m grateful to President UMT Ibrahim Murad for inviting me here.” He offered full support and assistance to Pakistan and commended the role of UMT in producing remarkable leaders in diverse disciplines. Nawaf bin Saeed assured to maintain strong bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan based on sentiments of brotherhood, love and sincerity. He also prayed for the prosperity and stability of the country.