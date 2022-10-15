Share:

LAHORE - Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta along with other top officials visited Gujranwala and Gujrat Divisions to review various under-construction sports development projects on Friday. DSOs of Gujranwala and Gujrat gave thorough briefing regarding the under-construction sports development projects in the above-mentioned divisions. Bhutta directed the officers concerned to complete the construction work on these sports projects as early as possible. Bhutta along with world champion Inam Butt and other officials visited Akhara Rustam-e-Pak-o-Hind Umer Pehlwan and witnessed site of Wrestling Complex Gujranwala. Bhutta also visited Sports Stadium Gujranwala to examine the work progress.

He directed the officers concerned to complete the football ground by December 31 this year and finish the civil work of stairs and players’ rooms by March 31, 2023. Bhutta also visited Gujrat Division and presided over a meeting to review under construction sports projects.