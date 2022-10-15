Share:

KARACHI-Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) District Malir Irfan Bahadur along with officials concerned on Friday reviewed the security arrangements and other facilities at the polling stations set up in connection with the polling for by-election on National Assembly seat NA-237, scheduled to be held on October 16.

According to spokesperson of district Malir Police, additional police force has been deployed at sensitive polling stations for peaceful holding of by-elections. Necessary instructions were issued to the police personnel on duty by their respective heads, he said.

He said that Quick Response Force teams of Police and Rangers will be present in the field to deal with any untoward situation during polling.

The officials of local administration, on the occasion, reviewed the facilities provided in the polling process.

The public is requested to inform police on the emergency number 15, if they spot any unusual activity or incident.