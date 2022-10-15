Share:

LAHORE - On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar, Punjab police has com­pleted security arrangements for by-elections in three national and three provincial constituencies of the province. The IG Punjab has directed the RPOs, DPOs of the respective districts to ensure compliance with code of conduct of Election Com­mission in every case. The IG Punjab emphasized upon taking indiscriminate action against any violation of provision of code of conduct. He said that strict action should be taken against aerial firing, display of weapons, keeping armed guards and fights. He said that anti-riots force person­nel would also be present in every constituency to control the situation while fool-proof arrange­ments would be made for the safe delivery of election materials and ballot boxes. For com­plete monitoring, a special control room would be established in the Central Police Office, which would ensure moment-to-moment monitoring of the law and order situation and security arrange­ments during the election process in six districts, he maintained. He directed the officers to depute lady personnel at the polling stations for women.

He expressed these views while giving instruc­tions to officers regarding security arrangements for the by-elections to be held on October 16.

It may be mentioned here that by-elections would be held on October 16 in the three con­stituencies of the National Assembly of Faisala­bad, Nankana, Multan, and in the three provincial constituencies of Sheikhupura, Khanewal and Ba­hawalnagar. A total of 23,000 police officers and personnel would perform security duties at 1434 polling stations established in six districts.

The IG Punjab directed the officers that police teams should provide full support to the Provin­cial Election Commission in peaceful conduct of election process and there should be no delay in taking strict legal action on any attempt to disrupt the peace. The IG Punjab directed Special Branch and other units to provide all possible support and cooperation to district teams in the security arrangements and no effort should be spared to make the election process completely transparent and peaceful.

Faisal Shahkar directed that even after the an­nouncement of the results, the law and order situ­ation should be kept under control and strict legal action should be taken for violating the code of conduct by fighting and aerial firing.