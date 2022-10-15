Share:

MONEY LAUNDERING CASE.

Army chief’s appoint shouldn’t be part of public discourse.

ISLAMABAD - Defence Minister Kha­waja Asif has cate­gorically rejected the claims of certain circles that acquittal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Sharif in FIA money laundering case was part of any deal and said it was purely done by court accord­ing to the facts.

“Comments made by PPP leader Aitzaz Ah­san about the court de­cision in the money laundering case is re­flective of his frustra­tion and absolutely no truth in it”, the defence minister told a news conference at the PM House here on Friday.

Minister for Informa­tion and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Planning Minister Ah­san Iqbal, Minister of State for Petroleum Mu­sadik Malik and Special Assistants to PM Tariq Fatemi and Attaullah Tarar also accompanied the defence minister.

Kh Asif once again ruled out early elec­tions and made it clear that the next general elections will be held as

per schedule in the light of the Constitution.

The defence minister said that there would be legal action against Aitzaz Ahsan because he has mentioned the name of army chief in his statement.

“Aitzaz has lost his credibility”, he said.

Replying to a question, Kha­waja Asif further said the ap­pointment of army Chief should not be a part of public discourse at a time when Pakistan is fight­ing a low intensity war against terrorism.

Kh Asif hinting at PTI Chief Imran Khan’s demand of early elections said general elections cannot be held under anyone’s pressure and decision regard­ing elections will be taken by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in consultation with the ruling coalition partners.

He said the campaign being run by Imran Khan is not for elections but for certain other objectives. He lashed out at the PTI government in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa and said due to the alleged incompetence of PTI chief minister, public is crying over issues especially law and order situation.

He said that the recent talks with the outlawed Teh­reek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) bore “no concrete outcomes”, even as thousands of Swat res­idents took to the streets in pro­test of the rise of militancy in the region.

For weeks now, KP residents, particularly of Swat, have been protesting against terrorism, most recently warning that they would march to Islamabad if terrorists aren’t reined in.

He said that at an appropri­ate time the federal govern­ment would bring change in this province.

On the occasion, Ahsan Iqbal said that Sindh and Balochistan are witnessing worst devasta­tion due to the recent floods and organizing general elections in next eight months seems im­possible. He further said that efforts are being made to com­plete the rehabilitation process by April next year.

Ahsan Iqbal said final results of the new census will likely to come in March next year after which four months are required for delimitation of constituen­cies as per the Constitution. He said the current Assembly is go­ing to complete its tenure in Au­gust next year after which gen­eral elections will be held.

The minister said that objec­tive of the campaign being run by Imran Khan is not to have elections in the country but to create chaos and uncertainty.

He added that PTI has been ruling in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for thirteen years and it has done nothing for the public wel­fare except institutionalizing corruption in the province.