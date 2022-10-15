Share:

KARACHI-PPP leader and Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon got yet another relief, and this time in the assets beyond sources of income case when the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday accepted his petition, seeking deletion of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Today’s relief for Sharjeel Memon comes 10 days after the SHC order of October 4, 2022 in which it had ordered permanent removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL) in a corruption case of Rs6 billion.

A two-member bench of the SHC, headed by Justice KK Agha, gave the decision on the review petition filed by the PPP leader. During the hearing of Memon’s petition for the removal of his name from the no-fly list, Raj Ali Wahid Advocate, counsel for the PPP leader, said that the court had ordered putting his client’s name on the ECL at the time of approval of his bail. “Now the situation is that Memon has to seek permission from the authorities every time he goes abroad,” he said, adding that his client had been regularly attending hearings at a trial court.

“Therefore, it is my request to the court to delete Memon’s name from the ECL for good,” he added.