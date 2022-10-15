Share:

HYDERABAD - The Director Students Financial Aid Office (SFAO), University of Sindh Jamshoro, Professor Dr Mushtaque Ali Jariko has informed that an amount of over Rs2.19 million had been distributed so far among 278 eligible students in the first and second phase of Ehsaas Scholarship; while other selected candidates will also receive scholarship cheques soon. In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that the Students Financial Aid Office was working alongside the relevant banks to verify the account numbers provided by the eligible students for disbursement of scholarship amount so that the money might be transferred in their bank accounts in the mid of October 2022.